Andre Rison Suggests Terrelle Pryor Shoulda Boxed D.J. Swearinger

Andre Rison NEVER encourages fighting on the football field ... but with the way Terrelle Pryor got absolutely punked by D.J. Swearinger on Tuesday -- the NFL legend says he's making an exception.
The ex-Falcons receiver tells us Pryor -- who lost a rep (and then his manhood) in a Skins-Jets joint practice -- shoulda found a way to exact revenge before the day was over.
🚨🚨IT GOT REAL🚨🚨@MontaeNicholson wins his one-on-one rep vs. Terrelle Pryor & @JungleBoi_Swagg had some things to say & do after!! #SkinsCamp | #HTTR https://t.co/Bmc7aMykhx pic.twitter.com/FkTKuFWqL8— Mitch B. (@MitchBrownTV3) August 14, 2018
"At some point in time, you've got to pick a play where you go back at that guy," Rison says. "Fisticuffs may occur."
Rison is speaking from experience ... telling TMZ Sports about the time his Falcons got into a full-out BRAWL with the Eagles during a joint practice that left him with a scar that's STILL ON HIS EYE.
So, yeah ... time to toughen up, T.P.