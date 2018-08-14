Shaunie O'Neal Thwarts Home Intruders 'You're On Camera, Smile Bitch!'

Shaq ain't the only crime fighter in the O'Neal family -- his ex-wife, Shaunie O'Neal, spotted some dudes allegedly trying to break into her home ... and used her security system to scare 'em off!

Shaunie spotted two dudes skulking around the property -- and activated the 2-way speaker on her Ring video surveillance system to yell at the intruders.

"What are you doing?" Shaunie said calmly ... "You're on camera. Smile bitch!"

You can see the "Oh crap" look on one of the perp's face -- both men immediately turn tail and book it out of the home.

Shaunie, hoping for some public shaming, posted the footage to social media, saying, "Listen did y’all forget @Shaq is partners with @ring and made sure the kids and I had cameras everywhere."

She added some hashtags -- "#igotudummy #smileBitch #ihateathief #weonyoass."