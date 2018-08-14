Terrelle Pryor Punked Badly By Ex-Teammate At Redskins-Jets Joint Practice

Terrelle Pryor Punked Badly By Ex-Teammate ... At Redskins-Jets Practice

Redskins star D.J. Swearinger just snatched Terrelle Pryor's soul -- throwing a fake punch at the NY Jets wide receiver ... who FLINCHED like a biiiiiiiiiiiiitch in front of everyone!!!!

It all went down at 'Skins camp in Richmond, Virginia -- where Washington had a joint practice with the Jets. Remember, Pryor was a complete bust last season in D.C. after signing a 1-year, $6-MILLION deal.

The 'Skins obviously haven't forgotten that ... 'cause after the wideout lost a rep to cornerback Montae Nicholson ... they talked all kinds of trash -- and then D.J. Swearinger stepped in.

The Washington safety gave T.P. his thoughts ... and then hit Pryor with the ultimate fake punch -- that left Pryor (who was wearing a helmet) covering up in fear while both teams watched.

Pryor's been having a rough camp in NY ... and we're guessing this ain't going to make things any easier.

Ice up, T.P. Ice up.