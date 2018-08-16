Padres Relief Pitcher Throws Perfect Inning ... In Trevor Hoffman Flames Socks!!

The Padres might suck ... but here's something about the team that doesn't -- Craig Stammen's epic Trevor Hoffman socks!!

The team's honoring its newest Hall of Famer this weekend with a statue and a bunch of cool Hoffman giveaways ... but Craig got an early jump on the celebration with some heat on his feet.

Craig Stammen's sock game: Strong.



Craig Stammen's 8th inning: Also strong.



He gets through the 8th on only 7️⃣ pitches! pic.twitter.com/BGx9UEKSKI — FOX Sports San Diego (@FOXSportsSD) August 16, 2018

The socks feature the Padres' legendary closer mid-windup, surrounded by flames -- which is appropriate, since the dude's walk-up song WAS "Hells Bells."

FYI -- Stance makes the gear -- and a pair goes for about $20 ... but looks like they're only available at Petco Park's team store.

As for Craig ... he threw a perfect, 7-pitch eighth inning ... but, of course, the Pads still lost.

Sweet socks, though!