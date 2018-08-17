Pro Golfer Drops Pants In Front Of Gallery ... Makes Par!!

They say there are no pictures on a golf scorecard ... which is a good thing -- 'cause one of Andrew Johnston's pars on Friday would have featured A GIANT BUTT if they did!!

The pro golfer was on the 12th tee at the Nordea Masters when he shanked his drive into some water ... and then got all kinds of muddy when he hit his ball out of the drink.

Soooo ... Beef (yeah, that's really his nickname) dropped trow in front of everybody to throw on his spare pants before his third shot -- and then he made par!!

Bad news for Johnston ... he's still nine back of the tournament leader with only two rounds left.

Good news for Johnston ... great thighs!!