Cristiano Ronaldo Sings Like a Choir Boy ... in Juventus Initiation

Cristiano Ronaldo Sings Like a Choir Boy in Juventus' New Player Initiation

Breaking News

Cristiano Ronaldo ... welcome to the team, newbie!!

Here's the newest member of Juventus FC standing on top of a chair and singing his heart out ... all part of the team's new player initiation ritual.

Before the International soccer superstar suits up for his first ever game for the Italian giants on Saturday ... the fresh meat were forced to show off their pipes -- CR7 was no exception.

Emre Can, Joao Cancelo and Leonardo Bonucci also joined in on the fun. But, you gotta love Ronaldo leading the charge.

BTW -- we don't know what exactly he's singing. But, it's a good thing he stuck to futbol.