Carson Palmer Sells Epic Arizona Palace After Cardinals Retirement

EXCLUSIVE

Did you know Carson Palmer lived like Pablo freakin' Escobar during his time as QB of the Cardinals?!?!

It's true ... 'cause TMZ Sports has learned the ex-NFL superstar just sold his mansion now that he's retired -- and the place was EPIC!!

The palace -- located just north of Scottsdale in (fittingly) Paradise Valley -- was a whopping 6,785 square feet and had 6 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, a pool AND A MOVIE THEATER!!

It coulda been all yours too ... but somebody just snatched it off the market for $2.9 MILLION -- according to David Khalaj from Pro Sports Realty.

Bummer for Carson to lose such a crib ... but he did make $300,000 on the deal -- sooo, all good, right??

Happy retirement!!