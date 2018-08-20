Amar’e Stoudemire's Phoenix Pad Sells for $800k

Amar’e Stoudemire Phoenix Pad Sold ... for $800k

The sun has set on Amar'e Stoudemire's time in this awesome Phoenix crash pad ... 'cause the ex-NBA superstar is parting ways with his home of 12 years ... and it sold for $800K!!

TMZ Sports has learned ... Amar'e bought the 3 bed., 4 bath. crib back in 2006 when he was killing it for the Suns ... and decided to put it on the market with David Khalaj from Pro Sports Realty in August 2017.

The place is sick ... it's got a massive built-in aquarium in the living room, an outdoor pool and spa and a gourmet kitchen.

STAT wasn't able to find a buyer for almost a year ... but it finally sold for $800k this past July.