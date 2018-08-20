Eddie George On Ohio State Scandal If Guilty, Punish Severely

EXCLUSIVE

If the allegations against Urban Meyer are true -- that he covered up domestic violence -- his punishment must be "severe" ... so says Eddie George.

Of course, the results of the independent investigation into the OSU football program surrounding Zach Smith have not been released yet. That could happen as soon as this week.

Smith's ex-wife, Courtney, claims Meyer MUST have known about the alleged domestic violence incidents -- but covered them up to protect the football program.

George says he trusts the investigation will uncover the truth -- but says the school can't mess around when it comes to D.V.

"Domestic violence is unacceptable at any level," the OSU legend says.

"If it is indeed that, then the punishment needs to be handed down and it should be severe. There's no way that someone should cover up anything of that magnitude."

Eddie also tells us that regardless of who's at the helm of the football team this year -- this OSU team could be the best in school history.