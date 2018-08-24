Texas Hoops Star Andrew Jones Kicks Cancer's Ass ... Rings The Bell!!

Andrew Jones just dunked all over cancer ... with the Texas baller finishing his chemotherapy treatment and ringing the bell Friday!!

Jones -- a superstar on Texas' men's hoops team -- was diagnosed with leukemia this past January and called the last eight months of recovery "crazy and stressful for me and my family."

But, Andrew just wrapped up his rounds of chemo ... and is back on the road to playing for UT again this season.

The last 8 months have been crazy and stressful for me and my family but with the grace of god we can see a better day. I’ll like to say th thanks to all the fans and supports #hookem #aj1Boom 🤞🏾 pic.twitter.com/r6gsu9uy3k — Andrew Jones (@DrewdotCash) August 24, 2018

"With the grace of god we can see a better day," Jones said after ringing the bell. "I’ll like to say thanks to all the fans and supports #hookem."

Jones recently told the Austin American-Statesman he'll now head back to his dorm at UT next Wednesday ... taking yet another step toward normalcy.

