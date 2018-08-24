TMZ

Texas Hoops Star Andrew Jones Kicks Cancer's Ass ... Rings The Bell!!

8/24/2018 11:34 AM PDT

Texas Hoops Star Andrew Jones Kicks Cancer's Ass, Rings The Bell!!

Breaking News

Andrew Jones just dunked all over cancer ... with the Texas baller finishing his chemotherapy treatment and ringing the bell Friday!!

Jones -- a superstar on Texas' men's hoops team -- was diagnosed with leukemia this past January and called the last eight months of recovery "crazy and stressful for me and my family."

But, Andrew just wrapped up his rounds of chemo ... and is back on the road to playing for UT again this season.

"With the grace of god we can see a better day," Jones said after ringing the bell. "I’ll like to say thanks to all the fans and supports #hookem."

Jones recently told the Austin American-Statesman he'll now head back to his dorm at UT next Wednesday ... taking yet another step toward normalcy.

#Savage.

