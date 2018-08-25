LeBron James Needs Three NBA Titles To Get L.A. Statue, Ex-Laker Says

LeBron James Needs Three Rings For L.A. Statue ... Says Ex-Laker

Not one ... not two ... but THREE championships is what it'll take for LeBron James to get a statue among the legends outside Staples Center, so says ex-L.A. star Devean George.

We got the former Laker out at LAX when we asked an interesting question ... what would it take for LBJ to be bronzed like Shaq, Magic, Kareem and Jerry West??

"I think one [championship], I think it would be no consideration," George says.

"Two, probably no consideration. Three, I think they might be like, 'Should we talk about it??'"

Insanely high standards right?! But, George might be on to something ... 'cause between the four players immortalized outside Staples -- THEY'VE GOT 14 LAKERS RINGS!!!

Sooo ... better get to winning soon, 'Bron.