Asia Argento Fired from 'X Factor Italy' After Sexual Assault Allegations

Asia Argento Axed From 'X Factor Italy' ... After Sexual Assault Allegations

Asia Argento has been axed from "X Factor Italy" after evidence surfaced she had sex with a 17-year-old boy.

Seven episodes are already in the can with Argento as one of the judges and those episodes will air, but she's been cut from the live shows that follow.

According to the Italian media, the producers -- FremantleMedia Italia and Sky Italia -- had previously decided if the allegations were true, she would no longer be welcome on the show.

TMZ broke the story ... Argento admitted in text messages to having sex with then-17-year-old Jimmy Bennett, despite recently denying it. There is also a photo of the 2 in bed at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Marina del Rey, CA, where they hooked up.

Argento, one of the first voices in the #MeToo movement and one of the first women to accuse Harvey Weinstein of rape, paid Bennett $380,000 as a settlement back in April. She has said her then-boyfriend, Anthony Bourdain, paid the money.