Rose McGowan Challenges Asia Argento to 'Be Better' Than Harvey Weinstein

Rose McGowan is clearly disappointed in Asia Argento for allegedly sexually assaulting Jimmy Bennett but adds, Asia's case makes her realize even the accused deserved due process.

Rose issued a lengthy statement Monday about Asia, Jimmy and her paying him $380k. Rose appears to side with Bennett, saying, "There absolutely should be no leeway or tolerance for sexual assault. Hard stop. NONE," ... adding that victims shouldn't be told how to talk about their abusers.

Rose also says Asia sent text messages to a mutual friend of theirs in which Asia admits to having sex with Jimmy ... even though she'd flat-out denied any sexual relationships with him.

Rose admits she needs to evolve when it comes to her reaction to cases like Asia's -- and perhaps even Weinstein -- saying, "However as allies to the victim and voyeurs of an event we should find a better way to balance support of the victim with due process for the accused."

She also calls on Asia to be better, honest, fair and "the person you wish Harvey could have been."

Like we told you ... the L.A. County Sheriff's Department wants to talk to Bennett to see if a criminal investigation is warranted.