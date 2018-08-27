Roy Hibbert Blames Guns, Not Violent Games for Madden Shooting

Roy Hibbert Blame Guns, Not Games ... For Madden Shooting

Ex-NBA star Roy Hibbert is a big video gamer and was clearly upset about the tragedy at the Madden tournament in Florida ... but tells TMZ Sports don't blame violent video games, GUNS are the real issue.

"The conversation shouldn't be on video games," Hibbert says ... "It should be on the other thing. And you know what the other thing is."

24-year-old David Katz opened fire at the Madden 19 NFL tourney in Jacksonville -- killing 2 people and injuring 11 before turning the gun on himself.

Katz was reportedly furious after losing in the tournament earlier that day. Some people are pointing the finger at vide game addiction -- saying it's a real problem that drove Katz to murder.

But, Hibbert isn't buying that excuse and says he won't let the tragedy stop him or his kids from playing video games. In fact, Hibbert says he would still support his kids trying to be pro gamers, if that's what they wanted ... citing the 6-figure salaries some pro gamers are making.

As far as the shooting, officials say the FBI is involved in the investigation and President Trump has already been briefed on the situation.

The two people who were killed in the shooting have been identified as 27-year-old Taylor Robertson (winner of last season's Madden Classic) and 24-year-old Eli Clayton, a former high school football player at Calabasas High School.

RIP