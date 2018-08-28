Eddie Murphy My Girl's A Dime ... Kid #10 is on the Way!!!

Eddie Murphy's Girlfriend Shows Baby Bump, Actor Expecting Tenth Child

Eddie Murphy is about to have enough kids to play a regulation basketball game at family gatherings -- his gf is pregnant with his TENTH child!

Paige Butcher was showing off her baby bump Monday in L.A., and looking pretty damn hot while doing it. The form-fitting pink dress and jean jacket scream MILF alert ... even in casual flip-flops.

Eddie and the Australian actress are expecting their 2nd kid together in December ... but the little one will put Ed in double digits overall.

His first 8 bundles were with Nicole Murphy, Mel B, Tamara Hood and Paulette McNeely, and his oldest kid is pushing 30. Guess he'll have no problem finding a sitter.

Someone's taking "Daddy Day Care" to a whole other level.