UFC's Eryk Anders Has Teeth Marks In Shin After Kicking Opponent In Face

Eryk Anders' opponent at UFC Fight Night really made an impression ... leaving his TEETH MARKS in Eryk's shin bone after he KO'd the dude with a leg strike to the face!!!

Anders was fighting Tim Williams on Saturday night -- and delivered the punishing blow with his left leg while Williams was trying to get up off the ground.

"His teeth marks are definitely in my shin," Anders said ... noting that his foot is fine and dandy after the fight.

By the way, Anders was a big college football star back in the day -- he was a linebacker on the 2009 Alabama BCS National Championship team and his sack in the 4th quarter sealed the game over Texas.

On top of that, Anders had a free agent contract with the Cleveland Browns after his Bama days ... as well as stints in the CFL and Arena Football League before taking fighting seriously full-time.

Now, he's an MMA fighter -- and he's a good one, too. So far, the 31-year-old has already racked up an impressive 11-1 record with some violent finishes.