Safaree My Huge Junk Scores Big Chunk O' Cash with Sex Toy Maker

Safaree's Anaconda Lands Him Million-Dollar Deal with Sex Toy Maker

EXCLUSIVE

Safaree's putting his third leg to work ... and it's paying off BIG time.

The anaconda Nicki Minaj ﻿was allegedly obsessed with -- on and off for 12 years landed Safaree a 7-figure deal with one of the top sex toy makers, Doc Johnson ... which proudly boasts of its 40 years in the quality, hand-crafted sex toy game.

The deal calls for Doc Johnson to create a life-sized mold of Safaree's manhood. DJ will soon begin mass production, but don't whip out your credit card just yet ...ya gotta wait a tad longer. Pre-orders begin in December, and the toys will ship just in time for Valentine's Day.

We're told the deal was finalized with the help of KD McNair and Britmo Inc.

Who says romance is dead?

That Safaree's junk is now in the sex toy biz is no surprise. The rapper told us back in March business opportunities were knocking at the door ever since his penis pics leaked ... online.