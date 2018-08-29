Cynthia Nixon and NY Governor Andrew Cuomo Get Intense During Debate

Cynthia Nixon Trades Blows with Governor Cuomo ... 'Stop Lying!'

Cynthia Nixon and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo held nothing back in a nasty debate for the Democratic seat in the state's race for governor.

Nixon and Cuomo squared off Wednesday night -- at Hofstra University -- in the only debate scheduled before New York's Democratic primary September 13. Two topics in particular got the two trading jabs ... immigration and public transportation.

At one point, Gov. Cuomo flat-out yelled at the former "Sex and The City" star, asking her to stop interrupting. However, the shining jab came from Nixon who dished an insult calling Cuomo a liar.

Nixon announced her candidacy back in March on a platform that's focused on public transport and immigration.

The actress has consistently trailed Cuomo in the polls -- most recently, he held a 30 point lead -- but if one thing's for sure ... the power of TV can change an entire political landscape.