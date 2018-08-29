Kanye West Re-Explains Slavery Was 'a Choice,' Invokes Spirit of Harriet Tubman

Kanye West Slavery Was 'a Choice' Makes Sense 'Cause I'm Like Nat Turner & Harriet Tubman

Kanye West has more to say about slavery being a choice, because he says he couldn't get his full explanation out when he was on TMZ Live.

Ye was on the 107.5 WGCI Morning Show with Leon Rogers, Kendra G, and Kyle in Chicago Wednesday, and elaborated on what he told us back in May ... that 400 years of slavery sounds "like a choice." The part he didn't say to us involves his spirit and the spirits of Harriet Tubman and Nat Turner.

Now, Kanye admits up front, this is his "non-historical opinion," but watch his perspective. Still seems like he's saying more African slaves should have rebelled ... which, let's be honest, is what upset people the first time he said it.

He did apologize for how the slavery remark "made people feel."

Just as a refresher ... here's exactly how it came out when Kanye was on TMZ Live. It's early, around 3:45 into the episode.

On his way out of the radio station, he spoke to Chicago's FOX32 about why he's back in Chicago, and also about liking President Trump ... still.