Post Malone F**k Flying!!! This Is A Yacht Better

Post Malone Enjoys Yacht Life after Jet Emergency

Post Malone made it clear to us ... he "f**king hate(s) flying," but it sure looks like he enjoys the hell out of yachts and jet skis.

Post and a mystery woman had no trouble on the high seas as they spent the day in St.-Tropez, France ... soaking up the sun and ballin' like White Iverson.

PDA with an absolute babe? Check. Mobbing on jet skis? Duh. Hot shower on the back of a yacht? You know it! Now, we gotta say ... the woman looks an awful lot like Post's gf Ashlen Diaz but we're told it's not.

The rapper continues to make the most of his new lease on life following last week's frightening emergency landing in a private jet. And you can't blame him.

Post had to go through hell to make it to Europe ... but, in the end, it was totally worth it!!!