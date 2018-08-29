Taylor Hicks Says Katharine McPhee's Voting Tweet was Brilliant, Not Shady

Taylor Hicks says even though Katharine McPhee's recent tweet about voting seemed to shade him pretty hard ... it's really all in good fun, and for a good cause.
We talked to the "American Idol" season 5 winner Wednesday about McPhee tweeting out "voting matters" -- along with a pic of the moment she lost to Hicks.
voting matters 🙃 register here: https://t.co/1QdiNXD9Rk #midterms2018 pic.twitter.com/5VrozgR8ab— Kat McPhee (@katharinemcphee) August 28, 2018
Taylor praised Kat's post as a brilliant way to encourage people to register to vote in the 2018 midterms. He says he and Kat remain supportive of each other -- but he still threw some playful shade back her way.
Aside from national elections, Mr. Soul Patrol would love for you to cast a vote for the third season of his food/travel show, "State Plate." It premieres Sept. 24 on INSP.