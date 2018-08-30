Aretha Franklin's Casket Moved to Father's Church Ahead of Memorial Concert

Aretha Franklin The Queen's Casket is on the Move ... Ahead of Memorial Concert

Aretha Franklin's casket is going on display at an entirely new location -- which has more of a personal connection than before -- ahead of what's set to be an epic memorial concert.

The Queen of Soul was moved to her late father's former house of worship -- where it all started for Aretha -- at the New Bethel Baptist Church in Detroit, as she's set to lie in repose for more public viewing before a star-studded lineup takes the stage in her honor tonight.

As you can see, lines were still forming around the block to catch a glimpse of Aretha and say final goodbyes to the music icon. We imagine it'll be an open-casket viewing, just like it was at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History.

As we reported ... 22 acts are set to perform later Thursday in a memorial concert for Aretha, where folks like the Four Tops, Johnny Gill, Ron Isley and others are on the bill. Another concert's taking place Friday at her funeral, with acts like Ariana Grande and Stevie Wonder.

Aretha died earlier this month from pancreatic cancer. She was 76.