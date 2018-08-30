Dr. Phil Weighs in on Body Shaming Dispute with Tess Holliday and Piers Morgan

Dr. Phil to Piers Morgan Love Ya, But You're Just Wrong For Shaming Tess Holliday

Dr. Phil's not buying what Piers Morgan is selling when it comes to his hot take on Cosmo UK putting plus-size model Tess Holliday on its cover.

The Doc was on "TMZ Live" and praised Tess Holliday for not only challenging society's mold of body image, but also for getting recognized by Cosmo for doing so.

As we reported ... Piers blasted Cosmo for making 33-year-old Tess a cover model. He called the choice a "load of old baloney" given Britain's "ever-worsening obesity crisis."

Dr. Phil says Piers, who is a friend of his, is essentially body shaming when he says it's wrong to recognize Tess in magazines.

She's firing back at Piers too, saying ... "To everyone saying I'm a burden to the British health care system, I'm American so you don't have to worry about my fat ass. Worry about what horrible people you are by whining about how me being on the cover of a glossy magazine impacts your small minded life."

Mic drop.