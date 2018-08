Smokey Robinson Reminisces About Lifelong Friend Aretha

Smokey Robinson was a lifelong friend of Aretha's, with way too many memories to isolate just one.

We got the legendary singer/songwriter at LAX Thursday, where he was leaving for Detroit to attend the Queen's funeral.

Smokey knew Aretha since he was 8, and he reminisces about the good times they had as kids, when life was very, very different from the way it is today.

As for his favorite Aretha song ... well, Smokey is the nicest guy in the world, but the question just made him scoff.