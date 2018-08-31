Aretha Franklin Final Farewell Kicks Off ... Stevie, Ariana and More Do the Honors

Aretha Franklin's 'Celebration of Life' Funeral Service in Detroit (LIVE STREAM)

LIVE STREAM

Aretha Franklin's star-studded funeral is underway in Detroit, with more big acts slated to perform and give the "Queen of Soul" a final, fitting send-off ... and TMZ's streaming it live at 10 AM ET.

Aretha's "Celebration of Life" is taking place at the Greater Grace Temple, and will wrap up a week of events honoring her. The funeral service will be highlighted by performances by Stevie Wonder, Faith Hill, Jennifer Hudson, Pastor Shirley Caesar, The Clark Sisters and the recently added Ariana Grande.

Franklin's funeral comes on the heels of her unforgettable memorial concert Thursday, dubbed "A People's Tribute to the Queen."

Earlier this week ... a 2-day, open-casket public viewing was held this Tuesday and Wednesday at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, which drew lines around the block.

Aretha died August 16 from pancreatic cancer. She was 76.

RIP Queen.