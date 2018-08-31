'40-Year-Old Virgin' Actor's Victim, Kendra Beebe, Appalled He's Been Granted Parole

'40-Year-Old Virgin' Actor Stabbing Victim Appalled and Scared Over Early Prison Release

EXCLUSIVE

The ex-girlfriend of "The 40-Year-Old Virgin" actor Shelley Malil -- who was convicted of attempted murder after stabbing her 23 times in a fit of rage in 2008 -- is shocked and terrified he's been granted parole ... and feels the system let her down.

Kendra Beebe tells TMZ ... the 3 men on the California parole board who decided Malil is good to return to society have made a terrible decision, and sent a clear message that they don't value women or their safety.

Beebe claims Malil is still telling lies about what happened the night of her attack -- in which he stabbed her with a broken wine glass and a kitchen knife and also tried to smother her with a pillow while her 2 kids slept upstairs -- which proves he's not really remorseful or safe.

Kendra believes Malil just pulled off a big acting job, and wholeheartedly disagrees with the parole board's assessment that he's a low risk for committing future violence.

Kendra tells us she's still living in fear because of her attack, and she's going to ask for Malil to wear a GPS device to monitor his activity -- she thinks it's the least they can do.

As we reported ... Malil was sentenced to 12 years to life in prison in 2010, but because eligible for parole recently. Now that it's been granted, he'll reportedly be released from prison in 2 weeks and remain on supervised parole for 5 years.