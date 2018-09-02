Model Katya Elise Henry Highlights Your Summer w/ Fant-ASS-tic Bod!!

Fitness Model Katya Henry's Flawless Beach Bod Highlights Our Summer

EXCLUSIVE

The reviews of fitness model Katya Elise Henry's beach bod are in ... and they're GLOWING!!

Katya and a girlfriend did what most Angelenos have been doing in this intense summer heat -- racing to a beach for a little cool down. Katya and her friend soaked up some rays in Venice Beach where the sun provided perfect lighting to highlight their assets. Obligatory selfies? No doubt.

Check out the pics ... Katya -- who btw has more than 5 million Instagram followers and a fitness website to help your ass work up a sweat -- proved the beach can be work AND pleasure.

Just ask Katya's friend who got an oily handful.