'Blackish' Star Anthony Anderson Will Not Be Charged for Allegedly Assaulting Woman

Anthony Anderson No Charges For Allegedly Assaulting Woman

Anthony Anderson will not face charges for allegedly assaulting a woman ... TMZ has learned.

Anderson was accused of the attack earlier this year when a woman went to the LAPD. The specifics of her claims were unclear, but were enough to trigger a police report and then have the case shipped off to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

Law enforcement sources tell us the D.A.'s office rejected the case Friday, deciding not to charge him with anything because the woman refused to cooperate and there was not enough evidence to go forward.

At the time of the accusations, a rep for Anthony told us, "It's unfortunate that anyone can file a police report whether it is true or false." Adding, "The authorities have not contacted Anthony or any of his representatives about this matter. Anthony unequivocally disputes the claim."