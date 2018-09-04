Kourtney Kardashian & Younes Not Back Together Your Eyes Are Deceiving You!!!

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima Not Back Together Despite Photos

EXCLUSIVE

There's an old saying ... Who ya gonna believe? Me or your lyin' eyes? Well, in Kourtney Kardashian's case ... what you see in the photo taken this weekend of her and Younes Bendjima, just isn't what it seems.

We got the pic of Kourtney and her ex on the down-low in Malibu over the weekend -- in the parking lot of a sushi joint -- and by all outward appearances it seemed they got back together.

Not so. Sources close to the former couple say Kourtney is happily single and is not back with her 25-year-old ex.

We're told YB's been in L.A. for weeks now wanting to meet up with his ex for closure, and Monday's rendezvous was just Kourtney giving him that chance to wrap it in a bow. It's the first time they've met face-to-face since she dumped him earlier this year.

The good news for everyone else ... both of these hotties are still very much on the market.