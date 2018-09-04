Tekashi69 Please Judge, No Prison Time!!! I Stuck to My Plea Deal

Tekashi69 Begs Judge for Mercy, Says He's Obeyed Child Sex Plea Deal

EXCLUSIVE

Tekashi69's throwing a Hail Mary in hopes of avoiding prison time in his child sex case ... TMZ has learned.

Tekashi filed a letter with the judge in the case, explaining why he thinks he should get off with probation. You'll recall, prosecutors have recommended he gets 1 to 3 years in prison because of 2 recent arrests -- one in Houston and one in Brooklyn.

6ix9ine pled guilty back in 2015 to one count of using a child in a sexual performance -- a video shoot -- and was required to keep his nose clean for 2 years. In docs, Tekashi says his arrests for assaulting an officer (Brooklyn), and attacking a fan in a mall (Houston) don't constitute a violation of his plea deal.

The rapper's lawyer, Lance Lazzaro, says both arrests happened this year, and the deadline on his plea deal was Oct. 2017. Translation: It's too late to nail me for that stuff. Plus, he points out, neither arrest has resulted in a conviction.

Tekashi is asking the judge to sentence to 4 years probation and a youthful offenders program.