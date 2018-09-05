Geena Davis Wants Divorce Dismissed and Claims She was Never Married

Geena Davis We Don't Need to Get Divorced We Were Never Married!!!

Geena Davis has just filed a shocking legal document in her divorce case. She's asking the judge to dismiss her husband's divorce petition, because she says they were NEVER legally married.

Geena's husband, Dr. Reza Jarrahy, filed for divorce last May in an attempt to end their 17-year marriage. In the new docs, Geena claims there was a fatal problem back in 2001 when they had their marriage ceremony in New York. She says the marriage license was never properly returned to the court clerk, and she says under New York law that means they did not legally tie the knot.

The upshot ... Geena claims if there was no marriage, there's no property to split ... what's his is his, and what's hers is hers. What's more, Dr. Jarrahy would not be entitled to spousal support, 'cause he's not a spouse. In his divorce petition, Dr. Jarrahy asked for spousal support.

We're told Dr. Jarrahy doesn't see it Geena's way ... he believes the marriage was valid from the get-go, regardless of any irregularity with the license. We're told the doctor believes the ceremony and the fact he and Geena held themselves as husband and wife for all these years makes the marriage legal.

A source connected to the doctor tells TMZ, it's especially upsetting because Geena's request, if granted, would make their 3 kids "illegitimate."