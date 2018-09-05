Kanye West Apologizes to Drake ... Over Pusha T Beef

Kanye West Apologizes to Drake Over Pusha T Beef

Kanye West has taken the high road in the raging feud between him and Drake, apologizing and at the same time explaining he never gave Pusha T intel about Drake's secret son.

Ye posted a series of tweets early Wednesday AM, all directed at Drizzy ... saying, "Sending good energy and love to Drake and family and crew. I haven’t seen the show in person but the images look incredible online I understand where the confusion started."

Sending good energy and love to Drake and family and crew💜💜💜



I haven’t seen the show in person but the images look incredible online



I understand where the confusion started pic.twitter.com/oxSEEbNB1g — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) September 5, 2018

Kanye goes on to apologize for releasing his throwaway track, "Lift Yourself" -- where he rapped nonsense like "poopity scoop" -- without featuring Drake even though he said he would.

I did not have any conversations about your child with Pusha. I don’t play with the idea of people’s children after I spoke to Wiz a few years earlier. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) September 5, 2018

Finally, Ye sets the record straight over the Pusha T beef that blew up their relationship ... saying he should have intervened after Push's initial diss ... but Kanye insists he never gave his labelmate info on Drake's baby son, Adonis, like lots of people thought when Pusha's 2nd diss song dropped.

Mr. West ends by saying he's got love for both Pusha and Drake, and promises to be at one of Drake's upcoming shows within the week. This, of course, comes after Kim Kardashian West herself had to squash rumors that Drake might've slept with her.

All's well that ends well ... we think.