Kim Kardashian Meets Donald Trump On Prison Reform, Freeing Another Prisoner

EXCLUSIVE

7:57 AM PT -- Kim just left the White House ... Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley described the meeting in further detail, saying, "Today at the White House, members of the Administration are hosting a listening session about the clemency process. The discussion is mainly focused on ways to improve that process to ensure deserving cases receive a fair review."

Among the other attendees at the meeting were Jared Kushner, Van Jones and Judge Kevin Sharp, who sentenced Chris Young.

Kim Kardashian West has just entered the White House to meet with President Trump Wednesday morning to talk prison reform and also lobby the Prez to free another person who has been sentenced to life in prison for drug-related charges.

We've learned Kim flew to DC in the middle of the night from L.A. for the face-to-face.

Kim just pulled up to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. and is getting cleared by security to enter the Oval.

Her cause is prison reform ... and she's also championing the case of Chris Young, who is serving a life sentence in Tennessee for cocaine and marijuana possession. Young, who is now 30, has already served just under 10 years.

Kim was on the 'Wrongful Conviction' podcast with Jason Flom and talked about the Young case ... saying she had a phone call with Young and promised to work for his freedom.

Kim also says she's in regular touch with Jared Kushner, who she says is "passionate" about prison reform ... especially in drug cases where the sentences are draconian.

Kim wants the President to get behind prison reform legislation that will rejigger sentences so they fit the crime.