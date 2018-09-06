Nike Kaep Deal Adds Up ... We Got Nike's Customer Breakdown

Nike's Colin Kaepernick Deal Adds Up When You See Customer Data ... And We Did

Nike didn't just embrace Colin Kaepernick because of his views ... its market research was clear -- the race, age and political views of most Nike customers are in sync with the new ad campaign.

Sources with direct knowledge of Nike's demographics have given TMZ an inside look into the company, and it paints a clear picture of consumers who generally support Kaepernick's protest.

African American, Hispanics and Asians are more strongly represented in Nike's consumer base than they are in the U.S. population.

For example, the company's market research shows 13% of Americans identify as African American, yet 18% of Nike buyers are black. Hispanics account for 16% of the population, but represent 19% of Nike buyers. And, Asians account for 3% of the population, but 5% of Nike customers.

Caucasians are under-represented in the Nike world. The white population in the U.S. is 75% -- but they comprise only 67% of Nike's customers. And, of those, Nike believes a very large percentage, especially young whites, support Colin.

BTW ... the percentages don't add up to 100, because some people in the company's marketing research identify as more than one race.

As for age ... according to Nike's stats, 18 to 34-year-olds comprise 30% of the U.S. population, but they represent a whopping 43% of Nike buyers. On the other hand, people 65 and older account for 19% of the population, but represent only 6% of Nike customers.

Now politics ... Nike consumers are 7% less likely to be Republicans than the general population, and 3% more likely to be Democrats.

Short story ... Nike made a big statement by its new Kaepernick ad campaign, but the people most likely to protest are outside the company's sweet spot.

That said, there was a bonus for Nike ... numbers aside, we're told they wanted a campaign promoting social change that current and future athletes would embrace.

So, Nike's response to the protesters who want to boycott -- Just do it!