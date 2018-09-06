Donald Trump Jr. Weighs in on 'Idiot' Behind Anonymous NYT Op-Ed

Donald Trump Jr. 'Senior Official,' My Ass ... Op-Ed Written by 'Some Idiot!'

EXCLUSIVE

Donald Trump Jr. has a very clear picture of who's behind that anonymous New York Times op-ed -- and it ain't no "senior official" in the Trump administration.

We got the President's son heading into Vaucluse Thursday in NYC with his GF, Kimberly Guilfoyle, and when we brought up the NYT piece -- about White House staffers allegedly working against 45 -- junior unloaded.

Don didn't name names, but he made it clear he's not buying the Times' report that it was penned by a "senior Trump administration official." He's convinced it's the other end of the ladder.

In an anonymous Op-Ed, a senior Trump administration official says he and others are working ​to frustrate the president’s “misguided impulses.” https://t.co/qW1IoM3AYY pic.twitter.com/rCHnQfcRjG — The New York Times (@nytimes) September 5, 2018

We broke the story ... Trump's camp wants the Secret Service to launch an investigation to find the culprit.

There are all sorts of theories on the op-ed author's identity -- several cabinet members and even VP Mike Pence have been mentioned. All have denied any involvement and Trump's oldest son is, at least, inclined to believe them.