Ariana Grande Honors Mac Miller by Sharing Photo on Instagram

Ariana Grande just responded to the tragic death of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller, by sharing a photo of the late rapper looking up at the person taking it ... which appears to be her.

Ariana's been silent since TMZ first broke the news Friday -- Miller died at his San Fernando Valley home from an apparent overdose. While Grande still hasn't spoken, she's clearly paying tribute to her ex in the photo ... which appears to include her feet in the shot.

Ariana and Mac were friends for years and went public there were in a relationship in 2016. He was with her during the tragic event in Manchester, England when a terrorist killed 22 people with a bomb at her concert.

The 2 split in May, and it was revealed he was battling substance abuse issues. He was arrested for a DUI and hit and run shortly after their breakup, and Ariana tweeted "Pls take care of yourself."

Though Grande shared the photo on Instagram, she still has comments disabled ... reportedly due to the fact she was being harassed my commenters blaming her for Mac's death.