Omarosa Says Mike Pence is Worse than Donald Trump

EXCLUSIVE

Omarosa ﻿has become a mortal foe of Donald Trump's, but she thinks someone is actually worse ... his Vice President.

We got Omarosa Monday in NYC and what she said was pretty shocking, given her take on life in the White House. She's called Trump a racist, mentally unstable, even creepy with his relationship with Ivanka. But, as bad as she says Trump is ... she believes Mike Pence is worse.

Omarosa lied in the rain, telling our photog she's still #1 on the New York Times Best Sellers List. Fact is ... her book, "Unhinged," is #5 this week.

One more thing ... she thinks the black community feels love for her. Remember ... Sherri Shepherd recently said Omarosa is trying to lead black people to the slaughterhouse ﻿and Tony Rock says her black card's revoked.

