'Dora the Explorer' Young Dora Making Barely $9k ... For Live-Action Flick

Actress Playing Young 'Dora the Explorer' Making Nearly $9,000 for Role

EXCLUSIVE

A young actress playing a young version of "Dora the Explorer" could make less than $10,000 for her role in the upcoming live-action movie -- the question now ... is the studio swiping her of due dough?

According to Madelyn Miranda's minors contract -- obtained by TMZ -- the 9-year-old will receive $8,420 for a guaranteed week's worth of filming. She'll get around $3,500 a week if she films anything beyond that. Production starts Wednesday.

Considering her parts will probably only come up in flashbacks in the film -- Isabela Moner is playing a fully grown Dora as the main character -- we imagine she'll be collecting the bare minimum here.

There are a couple more perks though -- Madelyn will also get put up in a swanky hotel while on the job, and be given a daily allowance of $65. PLUS, she gets to fly business class during production. SCORE!!! ... maybe? The kid's only 9, so maybe she'll appreciate the relatively modest haul compared to some of her child star contemporaries ... who usually go on to make boatloads more for a sequel. Baby steps, we suppose.

Now, ya gotta wonder if Boots, Backpack and The Map are getting as good of a deal here.