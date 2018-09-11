Geoffrey Owens Will Guest Star on 'NCIS: New Orleans' ... TJ's Pic Scores Again!!!

Geoffrey Owens Lands Another TV Gig After Trader Joe's Pic on 'NCIS: New Orleans'

Exclusive Details

Getting job shamed is turning out to be very good for Geoffrey Owens' career ... he just booked another TV role in wake of his viral Trader Joe's photo.

Sources close to "NCIS: New Orleans" tell TMZ ... Geoffrey arrived on set Tuesday in the Big Easy to shoot scenes for an upcoming guest starring role on the hit CBS show. It's unclear how long he'll be working on the series, but we're told he's there until Thursday.

Our sources say producers of 'NCIS: NO' reached out to Owens after the TJ's pic went viral and offered him the gig. He'll reportedly play Commander Adams, an old and valued friend of lead character Dwayne Pride ... played by Scott Bakula.

The episode is slated to air in late October.

As we reported ... this isn't the first benefit that's come for the former 'Cosby Show' star after being job shamed for working at Trader Joe's. Tyler Perry offered him a 10-episode job on his show's upcoming season on OWN -- which Owens accepted -- and Nicki Minaj vowed to send him $25k.

There's no business like show business.