Mac Miller's Friend Says Ariana Grande was Incredible in Trying to Get Him Sober

Ariana Grande played a pivotal role in supporting Mac Miller's sobriety, and wanted him to be healthy more than anything else in the world ... so says one of Mac's close friends.

Shane Powers -- who built a close relationship with Mac in L.A. -- went on his podcast, "The Shane Show," Monday to remember his friend. Powers praised Mac's talent, personality and also hit on his struggles with addiction.

In the wake of his death, some on social media pointed to Ariana Grande as a source of Mac's struggles, but Shane assured his listeners nothing could be further from the truth.

In fact -- Shane said Grande was "incredible" in supporting Mac when he was sobering up -- constantly calling and asking what she could do next to help Mac continue to take steps in the right direction.

Powers says Ariana was ready to "go to the wall" to help Mac and knows the rapper's untimely death was devastating for Ariana.

TMZ broke the story -- Mac and Ariana split back in May -- but at the time, we were told they remained close friends.

Ariana posted a photo of the rapper Saturday without a caption.