Secret Service Wants to Talk With Actress Carole Cook Over Assassination Comment

The Secret Service wants to hear from the veteran TV star who thinks it would be a good idea for someone to "John Wilkes Booth" President Trump.
Sources connected with the Agency tell TMZ, Carole Cooke's comments to our photog when she left Craig's restaurant Sunday night were enough to trigger an official inquiry.
Our photog asked Cooke -- a famous Broadway actress who also appeared on "Dynasty," "Cagney & Lacey" and "Sixteen Candles" -- what she thought about Trump, and she replied, "Where's John Wilkes Booth when you need him?" When our guy asked if she meant Trump should be assassinated she responded, "Why not?"
Our sources say the Secret Service saw our post and are concerned enough that they want a chit chat with the 94-year-old actress. They were quick to add it's not an official investigation -- just due diligence. If the interview unearths anything ominous, only then would it become an official investigation.
Officially the Agency says, "The Secret Service is aware of the comment. While we do not confirm or comment on the absence or existence of specific investigations, we can say we investigate all threats against the President."