Marc Anthony's Credit Card Thief Sentenced to Prison

The guy who robbed Marc Anthony blind for years just got slapped with a sentence that'll put him behind bars for at least a couple of years ... TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ that Kyle Tessiero was sentenced to prison Wednesday in New York after pleading guilty back in June to first degree grand larceny. The judge gave him 2 to 6 years in a state prison. We're told prosecutors were pushing for 3 to 9.

Tessiero was also ordered to pay back $9.1 million to Marc. It's unclear if Anthony will file a civil suit to force Tessiero to pay up.

We broke the story ... prosecutors say Tessiero was using Marc's Amex card and siphoning funds from the singer's bank account for years. He worked at the accounting firm Marc and other celebs used. He really went hog wild after getting access to Marc's finances ... spending upwards of $2.5 million just between 2009 and 2017.