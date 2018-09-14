Emmitt Smith & Jason Witten Tell DeMarcus Ware ... Don't (Pass) Rush Through 'DWTS'!!

The greatest running back of all time, a future Hall of Fame tight end and a Super Bowl-winning pass rusher met up Thursday night ... and guess what they talked about??

DANCING!!!!!!

It's true ... Dallas Cowboys legends Emmitt Smith and Jason Witten caught up with DeMarcus Ware -- and instead of football talk, D-Ware wanted advice on his two-step.

If you're wondering why ... it's 'cause Ware's a new contestant on the new season of "Dancing With The Stars" -- and Smith was a former winner on the show.

As for Witten, not too sure why his dancing advice was necessary -- but Ware got it anyway!!

Sooooooo ... what were their messages to the newly-minted, 6-foot-4, 258-pound ballerina??

"Get them toes pointed in the right direction," Emmitt says.

Witten added, "Don't treat it like a pass rush!!"

Seems like solid intel ... but gotta wait until the show premieres on Sept. 24 to see if Ware follows it.