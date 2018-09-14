Mel B, Stephen Belafonte Point for Mel in Custody Battle ... Drug Tests Come Back Clean

Mel B's Drug Tests All Clean as Custody Battle with Stephen Belafonte Continues

Exclusive Details

Mel B agreed to submit to random drug testing to prove she's a fit parent, and so far ... it looks like a good decision.

Mel was tested for drugs and alcohol 3 times recently -- on September 6, 7 and 10 -- and the results were negative for all of them ... according to new legal docs obtained by TMZ.

To be clear ... the results show she tested negative for everything -- alcohol, marijuana, cocaine and addictive painkillers.

We broke the story ... the Spice Girl agreed to submit to the testing for a limited time as part of her ongoing custody battle with Stephen Belafonte. This came after Stephen accused her of being an alcoholic and a sex addict who's unfit to retain custody of their kids.

Mel strongly denied the accusations, and now has test results to back her up ... at least pertaining to the alcoholic claims.

As part of their last settlement, Mel B also agreed to submit to a child custody evaluation with psychological testing, because she strongly opposes Stephen getting full custody. In new legal docs, Belafonte proposed a list of custody evaluators.

As we reported, Mel says she's getting treatment for PTSD for her long and bitter divorce battle with Stephen. Clearly ... it ain't over yet.