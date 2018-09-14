Rep. Steve Scalise Draining the Swamp (Sort of) with Trump Jr.

Congressman Steve Scalise Hunts Alligators With Donald Trump Jr.

EXCLUSIVE

Later, gator. GOP House Majority Whip Steve Scalise went on a hunting trip with Donald Trump Jr. ... and they bagged a 9-foot alligator!!!

We got Steve at Reagan National Airport in D.C. and Scalise tells us the gator meat was finger-lickin' good, and gave us a taste of what it's like to hunt gators, fry 'em up and make gator jambalaya. Guess that's what Don Jr. had in mind when his father famously said, "drain the swamp."

He also defended President Trump's controversial stance on Puerto Rico's hurricane relief.

Steve and Don Jr. hit the bayou last week for Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry's annual gator hunt ... and they were joined by Kimberly Guilfoyle and GOP Rep. Brian Babin.

The congressman -- who was nearly fatally shot last year at the Congressional baseball practice -- has recovered enough to throw on some hunting gear and hit the swamp with his pals.

No word why Dick Cheney wasn't there, but we have a few guesses.