Kanye & Tekashi69 Old School Meets New School ... Collab Coming?

Kanye Joined Tekashi69 in Colombia to Talk Shop and Record Music

EXCLUSIVE

Kanye West and Tekashi69 teamed up in South America to riff off each other, record some music and discuss future projects.

We're told Ye flew down to Colombia Tuesday to spend time with 6ix9ine ... the plan being for the 41-year-old and the 22-year-old rappers to come up with ways to bridge the gap between hip-hop generations.

Our sources say they spent hours in the studio recording together, but they also dished out some advice to one another. We're told Kanye gave Tekashi industry and business tips ... and he gave Yeezy insights on how the Internet is changing the rap game.

Our sources say the energy between the 2 was off the charts ... they both learned a lot from each other. No word yet if they plan to release any new tracks from their powwow, but if they do ... it'll be hard to top Kanye's new single with another hot young rapper -- Lil Pump.

As we reported ... 6ix9ine got some new chompers while he was in Colombia too. He then flew overseas for a show in Moscow, where he got bum-rushed on stage ... before his crew gave the guy an old-school beatdown.