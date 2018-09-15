'Siesta Key' Star Brandon Gomes In Violent 3-Car Crash

'Siesta Key' Star Brandon Gomes in Violent 3-Car Crash

Exclusive Details

"Dude, You Crashed My Car" would be a great sequel to "Dude, Where's My Car?" ... and it would probably be based on the hijinks of Brandon Gomes from "Siesta Key" ... whose car was WRECKED after letting his buddy behind the wheel.

The violent crash went down Thursday night in Sarasota, Florida ... after former 'Siesta' costar Carson Wall ran a red light in a 2007 Cadillac ... triggering a 3-car crash. According to a police report ... the Cadi belongs to Brandon, but Carson was the one behind the wheel.

Carson told cops the light was yellow when he entered the intersection, but drivers in the 2 other vehicles -- a 2017 Audi and 2008 Toyota truck -- all said they squarely had the green.

The impact was so violent it ricocheted the Cadi into the Toyota, which caused the Cadi to crash into a signal pole before striking a wall.

Cops say Carson -- who injured his left arm -- was at fault. He was cited for failure to stop at a red signal. "Dude, Where's My Uber?" as part 3?