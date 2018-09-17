Burt Reynolds' Will Says His Niece, Not His Son Will Manage Estate

Burt Reynolds' Will Niece to Handle Estate ... Not His Son

Burt Reynolds excluded his only son from his will, but not because he wanted to disinherit him.

Burt's will specifically says 30-year-old Quinton Reynolds is intentionally omitted from the will. However, the doc goes on to say that Burt created a trust years ago for Quinton's benefit and the money from the trust will continue to go to Quinton. This is typically done to avoid estate taxes.

It appears all of Burt's assets are in the trust, so the will is effectively a hollow document, providing that all assets not accounted for in the trust will funnel to it.

The will also provides the trustee is his niece, Nancy Lee Brown Hess. Again interesting ... Burt didn't select Quinton to handle the trust, although that might have been a conflict of interest since Quinton is a beneficiary of the trust.

As we reported ... Burt died of a heart attack earlier this month. He died at a hospital in Florida after going into cardiac arrest. His family was by his side when he passed.

Burt had heart problems for years. You'll recall he underwent major heart surgery in February 2010. As we first reported ... Burt lived out his final years at his longtime Florida estate thanks to a loving landlord who helped him out of a financial crisis.