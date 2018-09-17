Canelo Alvarez Hit GGG ... Then Hit the Club!

Canelo Alvarez Hit Vegas Nightclub After GGG Victory

After his 12-round war with Gennady Golovkin, Canelo Alvarez still had enough energy to hit the club Saturday night ... partying in Vegas past 2 AM!!

The boxer showed up to XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas ... where bikini-clad women were waiting for him with signs, glow sticks and champagne!

Canelo arrived with a beautiful lady on his arm -- and sources inside the club say they were making out like his life depended on it.

The fighter didn't seem too banged up -- though he did have a bandage over his left eye.

Alvarez won a split decision over GGG -- a fight many critics say should have been ruled a draw ... begging the question ... are we doing Canelo vs. GGG 3???