TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

Canelo Alvarez Hit GGG ... Then Hit the Club!

9/17/2018 6:27 AM PDT

Canelo Alvarez Hit Vegas Nightclub After GGG Victory

Breaking News

After his 12-round war with Gennady Golovkin, Canelo Alvarez still had enough energy to hit the club Saturday night ... partying in Vegas past 2 AM!!

The boxer showed up to XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas ... where bikini-clad women were waiting for him with signs, glow sticks and champagne! 

Canelo arrived with a beautiful lady on his arm -- and sources inside the club say they were making out like his life depended on it. 

The fighter didn't seem too banged up -- though he did have a bandage over his left eye. 

Alvarez won a split decision over GGG -- a fight many critics say should have been ruled a draw ... begging the question ... are we doing Canelo vs. GGG 3???

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
ADVERTISEMENT

More From

Around the Web
{% defer 22 %}