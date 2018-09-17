Tom Arnold Mark Burnett Choked Me at Pre-Emmy Party ... Burnett Says Arnold was the Aggressor

Tom Arnold Claims Mark Burnett Attacked Him at Pre-Emmy Party

Tom Arnold claims mega-producer Mark Burnett attacked him at an pre-Emmy party, but Burnett's wife claims it was the opposite ... Arnold ambushed Mark.

It went down Sunday night ... Arnold tweeted, "Mark Burnett just went apeshit & choked me at this huge Emmy party then he ran away with his torn pink shirt & missing gold chain. I'm waiting for LAPD."

Burnett's wife, Roma Downey says Arnold "tried to ambush" her and Mark. She says Arnold hurt her and she posted a pic of a bruise on her hand, claiming Arnold was the culprit.

Arnold, who said he was waiting for the LAPD, fired back, "Bullshit. You lie like your crazy husband attgacked me you psycho. I'm filing a police report & suing you for defamation."

We checked with LAPD ... so far no report.

Arnold has been working on a show for Vice ... a show about so-called "hidden Trump tapes." One of the things Arnold is after ... the outtakes from "The Apprentice," which Burnett created and produces. Arnold believes the tapes reveal Trump using the n-word and other epithets. Burnett has said he has no access to the tapes because they're owned by MGM.